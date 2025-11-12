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Fair 1st Chance For Freedom

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byLavontay Jones

Fundraiser funds will be received by Shatavia Jones

Fair 1st Chance For Freedom

Help Lavontay Jones Fight for a Second Chance

My name is Lavontay Jones, and I am writing this thru a friend from Georgia prison, where I have spent the last eight years of my life.

Eight years ago, one night changed everything.

I became involved in a fight that tragically ended with someone losing their life. I cannot change what happened, and I cannot bring that life back. I carry the weight of that night with me every day. But I want people to understand that there is more to my story than one terrible moment.

I was trying to get to safety when the situation unfolded. What happened was an accident in the middle of a frightening and chaotic situation, but it has had life-changing consequences for everyone involved — including me and the family who lost someone.

Today, I am facing a life sentence.

For the past eight years, I have lived behind bars and experienced the realities of the Georgia prison system. Prison is not an easy place. The Georgia Department of Corrections system can be dangerous, and every day comes with challenges that most people outside these walls will never understand.

But despite everything, I am still here.

I have had eight years to think about my life, my choices, the people affected by what happened, and the person I want to become. Those years have changed me. I have grown, matured, and gained a different understanding of life, responsibility, and the value of every moment.

I am not asking anyone to forget the person whose life was lost. I am not asking anyone to excuse what happened.

I am asking for a second chance.

I am asking for help raising money so that I can obtain the legal representation and resources I need to continue fighting my case. Being sentenced to spend the rest of my life in prison is something I am fighting because I believe my full story deserves to be heard and my case deserves every appropriate legal avenue available to me.

I know that asking people for financial help is a lot. I know there are many people and causes that need support. But even a small donation could help me get closer to having the legal assistance I desperately need.

If you cannot donate, sharing my story can help just as much.

My hope is that one day I can walk out of prison, rebuild my life, and use the rest of my life to make better choices and give back to others.

I cannot go back and change that night.

But I can fight for my future.

I can continue to grow.

And I can ask for the opportunity to prove that one terrible chapter does not have to be the end of my entire story.

My name is Lavontay Jones. I have already spent eight years behind bars. I am asking for your help to fight for my freedom and the second chance I believe I deserve.

Thank you to everyone who takes the time to read my story, donate, share, pray, or simply believe that people can change.

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