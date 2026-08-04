Faculty VP Campaign Consultation Costs

I'm running for Vice President of my faculty, and the election process requires me to pay for consultations with different groups and departments before this week's deadline. I've reached out to people close to me for support, but some aren't in a position to help financially, and others can't assist at all.





These consultation costs are a necessary part of the campaign, and I need to cover them before the deadline passes. Your support would mean so much as I work toward this goal. Thank you for standing with me.