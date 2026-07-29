Send Theresa to NYC to cover Lively Trial

My name is Theresa Concepcion, Esq. and I’m not YOUR lawyer, but I am an ivy league educated, former Big Law litigator and I collect facts like snacks. I am the only lawyer on social media who accurately predicted each aspect of Judge Liman’s recent order and opinion dismissing 10 out of 13 claims Blake raised against Justin Baldoni & Co. The parties are refusing to settle and NOW, trial should last 3-4 weeks. By popular demand, I’m going! But I need your help to get there, cause a girl’s gotta eat (and get dog sitters).