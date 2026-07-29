Facing loss of childhood home

This is one of the hardest - and most humbling - things I have ever written.

I am a public high school teacher who has spent my life caring for others-my students, my son and especially my father during the final years of his life. Many of you can understand how we tend to put others first and let things fall by the wayside. We are all caregivers first and foremost.

*The header image shows how FAST the cancer progressed once he was diagnosed. July. August. September.*

3 months was all it took for the cancer to end my dad’s journey here on earth. It was absolutely horrific watching my dad go from almost 200 lbs down to 81 lbs when the Lord called him home. He was an HVAC man at the same company from aged 21 (after he was discharged from the Army) until he retired. Never complained, loved working, fishing, good 70’s rock and his family. He was one of a kind.

*The black and white photo was what he looked like for most of my life*

I was his caregiver until his passing, and after his death right before he turned 71, I remained in my childhood home, which is now mine. He left behind only memories of how good of a father and grandfather he was…and this house.

Since then, the weight of everything has slowly become too much.

I am carrying this financial responsibility on a teacher’s salary. It is an older home that urgently needs repairs. My dad was not one to hire outside contractors to fix things, prefering to do them himself. Well, some of those Dad “fixes”? Fell apart. One after another. Despite careful budgeting, cutting expenses, and continuing to teach full-time, I have fallen behind on the mortgage and am now facing the very real fear of losing the home my father worked his entire life to provide.

This house is more than just some structure —it is my childhood, my stability, and the last tangible connection to my parents. It is home. I was 5 years old and have fond memories of “helping” him build it. He installed the entire original HVAC system himself in 1979 when it was being built. Losing it would be devastating.

I have reached a point where I can finally admit to myself and others that I need help, and I am humbly asking the Body of Christ to come alongside me during this time in my life.

The funds raised will be used immediately to:

Catch up on past-due mortgage payments and stop foreclosure. Address essential home repairs that can no longer be postponed (and boy, are there several thanks to those older Dad “fixes” and creative Dad procrastinating that have begun to finally fall apart. Bless his heart). Ceilings starting to sag, flooring peeling, windows need replacing, little cracks in foundation, you name it. Relieve immediate financial pressure so I can simply finally take a deep breath and start to update and repair the house…and begin to heal myself.

Without help soon, I risk losing the home altogether.

If you are unable to give financially, I ask sincerely for your prayers-for provision, peace, and clarity.

If God places it on your heart to give, please know that any amount truly makes a difference right now.

With faith and gratitude,

Christie