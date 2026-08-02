Facing housing loss due to recent unexpected debt

Hello fellow sisters and brothers in Christ,

I'm fundraising based on my recent circumstances where I'm paying high interest only mortgage payments since 2023 during covid and was manging until I had to take on the responsibility of also caring for both my parents who are aging with dementia, type 2 diabetes and heart troubles, ages are 90 and 85. I'm having difficulty right now paying for basic things but mainly the mortgage. I am asking for your help please and thank you in advance