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Facing Homelessness Help Marcos and Pooh Bear

Goal$4,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMarcos Villanustre

Fundraiser funds will be received by Marcos Villanustre

Facing Homelessness Help Marcos and Pooh Bear

I recently lost my job due to health reasons, after being hospitalized with a severe infection and sepsis. The experience left me physically and financially drained, and now I am desperately searching for another job. I have no family to turn to—my mother has been in prison most of my life, and my father passed away when I was only six years old. My only companion is my little puppy, Pooh Bear, a one-year-old shih tzu who depends on me for everything.


I've experienced homelessness in the past, and I am terrified of ending up on the streets again, especially with Pooh Bear. We currently rent a room in a home with others, but my landlord has threatened eviction if I can't catch up on rent by the end of this month. I don't have a vehicle, and my options are limited. I am a good-hearted, God-fearing Christian who goes to church and prays nightly, hoping for a miracle.


Any donations will go directly to paying rent and caring for Pooh Bear, who is like the child I never had. If anyone can help with a job or a safe, affordable place to live, it could literally save our lives. Your kindness and support mean everything to us. Thank you for reading our story and considering a donation.


--

I've lived in Florida all my life, me and my ex-fiance moved to Sarasota, Florida from the Ocala area around 2021, and after a few years we wound up splitting up, and I lost everything. I am all alone here in Sarasota and I kept my head above water with my baby Pooh for a good amount of time, but after I winded up in the hospital, with me living paycheck to paycheck, I tried every way I could to try to keep this roof over our heads. I am so frightening of what could happen to us. I know what it's like because I've been there before, I was alone, but this time I have my baby boy. I can't lose him or our shelter.


Theres so much more to my life and our story than what I can put into this short bit of writing space. I know God, father to the fatherless, is always merciful with his servant. As a child of God, no matter what happens, we will be alright.


heres a video of me and Pooh

https://youtube.com/shorts/HeXByV2hkek?si=g7oKZeE3N9mSGlcm


https://www.reddit.com/r/Shihtzu/comments/1nurzgi/my_little_lavender_boy_and_i_just_laying_in_bed/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=web3x&utm_name=web3xcss&utm_term=1&utm_content=share_button


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