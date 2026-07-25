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Facing Homelessness After Years of Health Battles

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$300 USD

Fundraiser created byWilliam BIngham

Fundraiser funds will be received by William BIngham

Facing Homelessness After Years of Health Battles

Turning 74 Soon & Facing Homelessness After Years of Health Battles.

Need Help Until Roundup Settlement Arrives.


"When you have exhausted all possibilities, remember this ... you haven't." ~ Thomas Edison


Having just turned 74, I have spent a lifetime trying to solving problems on my own. I have always tried my best to be self-sufficient. But right now, I have no way forward without help.


I am a widower who lost my beloved wife, Antonia (Toni), in March 2015 after her brave, 13-year, battle with three separate types of cancer. Personally, I have lived with ulcerative colitis since 1975, survived prostate cancer in 2023, and was most recently diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in September of 2025.


Less than two years after my wife’s death, I was the victim of a never-resolved identity theft which cost me my entire savings of $62,440. As a result, my sole source of income now is Social Security. Unfortunately, I have no family or close friends left for support.


The Immediate Crisis: My bills are paid through the first few weeks of August. After that, I will be completely broke.


One of my essential medications — Mesalamine 800 mg HD Extended Release for ulcerative colitis — is no longer covered by my health insurance, and costs $715 per month. I also face other medical, legal, and living expenses that I can no longer meet.

 

Since June of 2019, I have been waiting on a Roundup wrongful-death settlement from Monsanto/Bayer for my wife.


However, this past April, 2026, I was presented with, and accepted, a $25,000 offer (approximately $15,000 after the 40% attorney fee). The acceptance was filed in early June, but the law firm (Dalimonte, Rueb, Stoller) informed me on July 6th that any disbursement iwill be delayed for "several months."


Needless to say, I was counting on that money to get me through the rest of this year


Until those funds arrive, I am asking for your help to bridge this gap so that I can:


Continue the medication that controls my colitis

Pay rent, utilities, and other basic living expenses

Avoid falling into homelessness at my age of 74


So, any amount you may be able to donate — even $10, $25 or $50 — will directly keep me housed and stable while I await the settlement. I promise to post regular, updates on exactly how any and all funds received by me are used, and when I receive the settlement money.


Please be assured ... this is not about luxury. It is about dignity, staying in the home I rent, and continuing to manage serious health conditions that I have fought for decades.


Your support would give me the breathing room to reach the next chapter with hope instead of fear.


Thank you from the bottom of my heart for reading my story, and for any help you are able to offer. It truly means the difference between stability and crisis.


With sincerest gratitude,


William Bingham, Jr.


** UPDATE ON 7/15 ** ... My car "problem" from 7/14 turned out to be a corroded/rusted rear brake caliper. I had it repaired today ... AT NO CHARGE.

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