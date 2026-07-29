Facing homelessness

Hello my name is Kendra been taking care of my grandma with dementia she's was 97 she recently passed I'm living in her house currently we have to move soon. I'm going through with my husband doing this difficult time thinking about separation. If anybody can contribute to help me get on my feet. I've been looking for work for over in a year and nothing is happening. I feel stagnant I feel like I want to give up please I pray for some assistance. I don't already reached out to assistance programs that's not really doing anything my frustration is at level 10 I haven't really trying but since I lost my best friend my grandmother it seems like everything is blurry only one I can depend on is God. And I feel like he's not showing up like he usually is I need help