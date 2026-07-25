Facing Hardship: Help Dr. Osamah practice.

​My Story

​My entire life, I have chased one dream: to wear the white coat and heal those who are suffering. I grew up in a home where we didn’t count pennies—we counted meals. My family is incredibly poor, and every single day has been a battle for survival. Despite the empty pockets and the sleepless nights studying by candlelight, I fought against the odds and finally graduated from medical school.

​I survived the hardest part. I have the knowledge, the passion, and the hands to heal. But right now, I am facing a wall I cannot climb alone.

​To actually treat patients, I must register with the Medical Council and secure my practicing license. After that, my ultimate dream is to open a modest private clinic to serve those who, like my family, have been left behind by the world.

​The tragic reality? I cannot afford even my basic daily life expenses right now. I am completely broke. There is no safety net, no savings account, and absolutely no one around me who can support me financially. My family has given me all their love, but they have no money to give.

​I am a qualified doctor who is legally paralyzed because I cannot afford the registration fees and the startup costs for a clinic. It breaks my heart to know that while patients are waiting for care, my skills are sitting on a shelf because of a dollar amount.

​Where Your Donations Will Go

​By supporting me, you aren't just giving charity—you are investing in a doctor who will spend a lifetime giving back. Your global generosity will directly fund:

​The Medical Council Registration Fees (To legally unlock my license to practice). ​Initial Clinic Startup Costs (To secure a small space and basic medical equipment). ​Basic Life Expenses (To keep me afloat while I transition into full-time practice).

​Please, be the lifeline that transforms me from a doctor on paper into a doctor in the field. No donation is too small, and every single share brings me one step closer to opening my doors.

​Thank you for believing in my dream when the wallet is empty, but the heart is full.