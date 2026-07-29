Facing Financially Issues

Hi, my name is Tia. Unfortunately, I’m facing financial issues and homelessness. As a delivery driver, I’ve had to pay the price of wear and tear. Back to back months of covering the cost of wear and tear has made me fall behind. As a last resort, I’ve created an account to save my storage and possibly a couple of months out as I search for other employment opportunities. I am stressed about losing everything. I have a few days to try to reach my goal and any donation is appreciated.