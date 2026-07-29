I'm a single mother of two and I'm facing eviction. With the increasing rent where I live, I have fallen behind financially. We have nowhere to go and I have depleted my savings so I do not have the money to move. My prayer is that I am able to raise the money I need to pay my rent that is past due, and also the money that we need to move into an apartment with lower rent. I am so scared and so lost. Praying for a miracle. Thank you so much for reading.