Facing eviction tomorrow, no help, no family

Hello I am writing here pleading for emergency help as I am facing eviction tomorrow with my pup, after the loss of my son two years ago in a horrible car accident that left me in the hospital for months, I lost my home. I was on the streets for months with nothing. And everyone I loved turned on me, finally when I thought I was gunna give up a gracious soul took me in, I am working, so in she, but our rent was recently raised and we are struggling, I’ll do anything not to be on the streets again as I don’t know that I have the strength to fight back off them again, we are both working so hard and just trying to scrape by! Me and my pup are begging for your help. Anyone who is willing to help please let me know! Thank you and god bless





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