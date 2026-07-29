Facing Eviction Need Help to Keep My Home

Hi, my name is Ty, I’m 29, and I need urgent help to keep my home. My rent is $1,400, and I’m hoping to raise at least $1,500 to cover this month.

I grew up in a Methodist group home and have worked hard to build my life—but recently, my partner of nine years left suddenly, leaving me responsible for all our bills. On top of that, my last commission check didn’t come through. I’ve been driving Lyft, but it’s not enough to cover everything.

I start a full-time job with Bank of America on May 26th, and this is my chance to finally get stable. But right now, I’m facing eviction if I can’t pay my rent soon, and I don’t have anywhere else to go. I’m asking for help just for this one month so I can get there.

Anyone who wants a repayment plan can have one—I promise to pay back every single person who helps. Being a lover doesn’t pay, and I’ve done a lot out of love that set me back—but I trust God is guiding me, and I know this is my moment to ask for help and move forward.

Thank you for reading, sharing, and for any support you can give.



