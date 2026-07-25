Facing eviction anything helps ❤️

My family and I have hit a really difficult season in our lives. I never imagined I would be in a position where I needed to ask for help like this, but here I am, humbling myself and reaching out wherever I can.

We created this Give Go Send in the hope that we can stay in our home as we are facing eviction and get back on our feet. If you are able and willing to give, no matter the amount, it would mean more to us than words can express. Every contribution helps as we work to pay our rent by the end of this month.

I am also actively applying for full-time work and am open to just about any opportunity at this point. If you have any job leads or connections, I would be incredibly grateful if you would let me know.

If you're not in a position to give, I completely understand. Your prayers, encouragement, and support would mean just as much to our family. And if you know someone who may be willing to help, please let us know. Times are so hard right now for us all. We truly understand that.

This is very personal and has been difficult for us to share. We have chosen not to post it publicly on social media, as I'm taking a step away from that platform during this time. If you would like to know more about what we're walking through, please feel free to call me. I'd be happy to share more personally.

Thank you for taking the time to read this, to pray for our family, to give if you're able, or simply to send words of encouragement. Every act of kindness reminds us that we're not walking through this alone.





With love and gratitude,

Craig, Keshia, Jayden & Shai ❤️



