Facing eviction and losing my car

Hi, most know me as ServantOfGod777 online, others know me as Chris, I've been having struggles finding a job for over a year now, and keeping bills paid is getting harder.

My landlady has told me I need $4200 by next week for rent, I have about half already, however, I also need to make at least ONE car payment.

In short, the amount I put is just a bit over what I'd need, to cover any fees that will come up.

Any help you guys can give is appreciated at this time, and having the total met by Sunday should let me stay at my home for now, while I hunt for a new job.

Thank you all, and God bless you guys, even if you only pray for me.





Update: so good news, got the funds last minute, Thank God, no eviction.

I still need some help because I STILL can't seem to get hired, and only need $1550 for it, and one car payment to avoid a repo, which is $350.

Yes that matches just under the rest of this, go figure God has me on this also. I need the car money by Wednesday to be safe, I am trusting God has this in hand, no matter what happens, so again, if you can, please give and/or pray for me about this.