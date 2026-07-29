Facing eviction alone

Hello my name is Carlos Solis I'm 58 years old and I'm struggling to come up with June rent I haven't gotten eviction notice yet but it's close. I have disability in my eyes and I have a sore on my foot from diabetes that is keeping me from maintaining a job I'm filing for disability but that could take months I really need help with June rent I'm asking for 18 the rent is 15 + I have utilities and expenses. I was just released from the hospital my foot will not heal I have no peripheral vision in my right eye and they said I have a cataract and something going on with my left eye it's very hard to see I was working at hello fresh I was there for 4 years until my vision started getting worse and I was no longer able to do what I did there I worked in will house and production I just need a little help please I'm trying to figure out how to load up a video so I can talk to you in person I'm not very good at this stuff plus I don't see very well I am using a magnifying glass to do this request please find it in your heart to help me with anything $2 $5 whatever you can help me with thank you all my medical conditions are documented I have no family that can help me I'm all alone facing this