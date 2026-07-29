Facing Eviction

My name is Martha . I’ve been living in my apartment for 10 years and the building just got sold. The rent will be.going up 500 a month and I just can’t afford it so I have to be out by 7/1/26.I need to find an apartment more in my price range but to do that I would need 1st, last, security, etc.I am currently disabled and have very limited income. I am humbly asking for some financial help as well as prayers Any amount would be appreciated. No amount is too small. Thank you so much and may God bless you.