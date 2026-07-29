Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had many surgeries throughout my life time including a cleft pallet and cleft lip repair among bone grafts and many other surgical facial procedures.The drs classify the reasons for all of my deformities are due to amniotic band syndrome. I am hoping and praying to raise funds to get a surgery on my jaw and mouth as it would make eating easier and less painful also it would give me more confidence in how i speak as well. I work full time and live a fairly normal life but this would be a huge help if I could get this surgery. I usually dont ask for help but I can't afford it on my own. If anyone can help it would mean the world to me . Thank you.