HELP THE WORLD MEET ABORTION SURVIVORS!

Six years ago, our Super Bowl commercial introducing real abortion survivors — men and women who survived abortion procedures intended to end their lives before birth — was blocked just days before the game. The commercial ultimately premiered at the March for Life in Washington, D.C. The response was powerful. When people encounter abortion survivors face-to-face, the conversation completely changes.





What appeared to be a closed door became the beginning of a far greater vision. Our first urgent opportunity is the 2026 FIFA World Cup, featuring boxing legend Manny Pacquiao and abortion survivors from around the world in a network-approved ad campaign, with support from public figures including Kevin Sorbo and Dean Cain. We only have days to secure the strongest remaining placement available during the final games of the World Cup, July 18 and 19, to reach millions.





The Story





Some years ago, I awoke from a dream filled with faces. I didn’t know their names or where they lived; I just knew their stories needed to be told. Years later, after meeting abortion survivors around the world, that conviction became Faces of Choice.





Today, Faces of Choice is building a global media initiative designed to introduce these men and women to audiences worldwide. For generations, abortion has been debated as an abstract idea. But abortion survivors are fathers, mothers, sons, daughters, pastors, teachers, doctors, artists, and athletes. Every one of them is made in the Image of God. Every one of them has a name, a face, and a story. And when people really see them, everything changes.





Why This Moment Matters





The FIFA World Cup is one of the largest shared cultural events in human history. We believe abortion survivors deserve to be part of that global conversation, not through politics or outrage, but through their humanity.





THIS ISN’T JUST ABOUT ADVERTISING. IT’S ABOUT ENCOUNTER.





But the mission does not end with the World Cup. The World Cup is the first extraordinary opening in a much larger effort to bring survivor stories into major cultural moments, international media campaigns, churches, communities, and homes throughout the world.





What Your Gift Makes Possible





Your gift will first help us pursue the strongest World Cup placement still available within our remaining window. It will also empower Faces of Choice to:





• Amplify Testimonies: Scale survivor-led media campaigns through film, broadcast, digital media, and public appearances.

• Build Cultural Partnerships: Develop future campaign opportunities involving elite athletes and major cultural events.

• Support Existing Network: Direct women and families who see these campaigns to the existing network of pregnancy centers, maternity homes, adoption support, healing ministries, and practical care.

• Establish a Permanent Platform: Secure a global foundation where survivors can always be seen and heard.





HELP US SEIZE THIS MOMENT





The immediate World Cup window is closing quickly. We are asking you to help us pursue it with everything we have—while also building a movement that will continue long after the final whistle.





Whenever people encounter abortion survivors, we have watched something remarkable happen. Hearts do not change because people lose arguments. They change because they meet another human being.





Faces of Choice exists to create those encounters.





Six years ago, our commercial was blocked from reaching 100 million Americans. Today, God has opened a door to the world stage. Help us walk through it.





Before the world calls it “choice,” it must meet the people who survived it.





"Choice" is not merely a word. "Choice" is a person, with a name, a face, and a story. It's time to face the choice.





DONOR LEVELS

$50+ | Stand With a Survivor — Receive campaign updates and exclusive behind-the-scenes content.

$250+ | Carry Their Story — Receive a signed book by an abortion survivor.

$1,000+ | Campaign Partner — All benefits above, plus an invitation to a private campaign briefing with Faces of Choice leadership.

$5,000+ | Legacy Partner — All benefits above, plus a personalized, recorded video of a Faces of Choice representative or survivor, to highlight at your church or pro-life event.

$25,000+ | Story Ambassador — All benefits above, plus the opportunity to host a Faces of Choice representative or survivor speaker at one event within the United States during the following year, subject to availability.

$100,000+ | Founding Catalyst — Become a principal partner in bringing abortion survivors before the world and anchoring the next phase of this global initiative.





"And they overcame him by the Blood of the Lamb, and by the word of their testimony. For they loved not their lives unto death.” Revelation 12:11