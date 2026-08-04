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Ezer’s Uganda Mission Trip

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byEzer Gill

Fundraiser funds will be received by Ezer Gill

Ezer’s Uganda Mission Trip

Hey friends!


Thank you for stopping by my fundraising page. As you may have heard, I am excited to partner with VOUS Church on a mission trip to Uganda on Nov 23 - Dec 5! God has previously blessed me with several opportunities for overseas missionary work, but is the largest & longest of them all.


But you shall receive power when the Holy Spirit has come upon you; and you shall be witnesses to Me in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the end of the earth.”

‭‭Acts‬ ‭1‬:‭8‬ ‭NKJV‬‬


This trip is nothing more than an act of obedience towards what God has revealed to me. I know God has called me to this and I trust He will make a way. I’m first inviting you to partner with me in prayer:

  1. Pray for me to walk in God’s power leading up to and during the trip.
  2. Pray for the Ugandan church that we will be partnering with (watoto.com), that they would be empowered to continue in strength the great work God has set before them.
  3. Pray for our entire team to be focused, disciplined, and obedient to the Holy Spirit in every moment, that we would operate in unity & strength under God’s power.
  4. Most of all, pray for the nation of Uganda, that they would see a shift so much more than political or economical improvements - that God would restore life to every area of this beautiful nation.


As you pray, if you sense God inviting you to partner with me financially, I would encourage you to do so. I am looking to raise $5,000 in the next 3 months. This not only covers all travel/lodging expenses, but also supports the ministry we will be partnering with. If you would like to be part of this miracle, please consider making a donation of $20, $50, $100, or any amount you are able to.


Thank you so much for your prayers and generosity! I am so excited for what God is going to do this November in Uganda, and I believe He is going to bless your obedience in being part of it. Love you all!


— Ezer Gill


FAQs:

Q: Are my gifts tax-deductible?

A: Because this fundraiser is not directly association with a 501(c) organization, your donations will not be tax deductible.


Q: What happens if the trip gets canceled?

A: Our teams are continuing to monitor travel advisories and have confirmed it is currently safe to travel this November. I will hold each donation in GiveSendGo’s account until we are ready to use the funds for the trip. Should the trip get canceled prior to withdrawal, all funds will be refunded as soon as possible. In the unlikely event of a last-minute cancellation after the funds have been used, I will do everything possible to ensure funds can be returned and refunded.


Q: Why a mission trip to Uganda? Why can’t you just be a missionary in your own city?

A: I’m so blessed with opportunities everyday to be a missionary right where I am, and I believe we’re all called to evangelize everywhere we are. That said, after doing several overseas mission trip, I’ve learned how important this is. Not only does God commission us to other regions unfamiliar to us (Matt 28:19-20) but it’s also an encouragement to the people we are visiting and serving. The very fact that we travel overseas to meet them and tell them about Jesus always ministers to the locals more than we could ever realize. I could go on about this, but ultimately, missionary work is an act of faith and obedience, and I truly recommend every believer participate in at least one trip as God leads them.

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