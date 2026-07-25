Every donation to Eyes on Evil helps us continue our mission to expose online child predators, raise awareness, and support efforts to protect children from exploitation.

Your generosity helps make it possible to:

Travel to investigations and court proceedings when needed. Purchase and maintain the equipment used during investigations and educational outreach. Create educational content that teaches parents, children, and communities how to recognize and avoid online predators. Cover the everyday expenses that allow us to continue this work and expand our outreach.

Whether you give $1 or $500, every contribution helps us move closer to a safer future for our children.

If you’re unable to donate, you can still make a difference by sharing our campaign with your family and friends. Together, we can raise awareness, support child safety, and stand against those who seek to exploit children.

Thank you for standing with Eyes on Evil. Together, we can help protect the next generation.



