Eye Surgery for Cody Mahle

Cody has spent countless hours volunteering his time and talents to churches and the community in Juneau. He's facing an issue with his eyes that could lead to complete loss of vision in one eye. He's been told that the surgery he needs is $20,000 and that it won't be covered by insurance because it's a rare surgery.

If Cody has ever helped you or your church, or you just really appreciate what he's done for others, please prayerfully consider making a donation towards his surgery.