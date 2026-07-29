Eye surgery

Hi everyone,





I never thought I would be in a position where I have to ask for help like this, but right now, I truly need your support. I’ve been going through serious issues with my eye, and my doctors have advised that I need surgery as soon as possible to prevent further damage and hopefully restore my vision.





This has been really overwhelming for me, both emotionally and financially. The cost of the surgery is more than I can manage on my own, and it’s been difficult to figure out how to move forward.





If you’re able to help, even a small contribution would mean so much to me. And if not, simply sharing this message could help me reach someone who can.





I just want a chance to see clearly again and get back to living my life normally. Thank you for taking the time to read this and for any support you can give.





With gratitude ❤️



