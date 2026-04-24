Extremely serious time sensitive House Emergency





Hi I'm trying to raise money to pay for a serious situation in my home I'm embarrassed to state what it is fully for but I have my 2 sons 1 daughter and my grandson living in my home I work very hard to support my family I have been to every place possible trying to get help with this problem but I keep getting the same response they don't have funding to help so this is literally my last hope I need to get a dumpster to clear out my home then I have to have a company come in to take care of the other part this situation is literally a life of death type situation I hate having to even come here and ask for help but I am literally out of options I've tried everywhere and everything leading up to this point so please find it in your hearts to help my family and myself with this emergency without judgement because I don't want to fully say what is going on and have faith in my family and I that this is truly for a good reason and please help us reach the goal anything will help $1 $2 $3 anything please help God Bless