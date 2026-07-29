Extra Help after Work Injury and Surgery

On February 2nd, 2025 while working as a corrections nurse, I unfortunately was injured while helping a patient attempt to get up after falling, he was extremely intoxicated. He was about 3xs my size, I don't blame him for the injury as it was an accident. An officer and I got under each shoulder to help him stand and get him seated. While attempting this, he lost his balance and dropped his weight. Pulling me and the officer down and forward hard. I immediately knew I had injured my left shoulder. It felt like hot white fire, it started swelling and began going numb from my elbow to the outer side of the fingers and palm. As soon as I could I left and sought emergency treatment. Unfortunately I was in a small town and didn't have access to appropriate imaging or quick turnaround to an orthopedic doctor. That being said, I was no longer able to work. I returned home within a month and began seeing multiple doctors and dealing with private workers comp insurance. At first it was great. Then the clinic for my workers comp wasn't being nice, more so condescending, stating they would not allow my orthopedic consult. So I was going to be going to a new doctor. This was after month and they told me I JUST need physical therapy. However since I've had surgery on this shoulder before I knew it was something more. Around June, my workers comp insurance stopped responding to me completely. Even though I attempted in every way possible. I got a lawyer and they did what was needed. Say a special 1 time doctor. I was ordered to be paid a settlement. The insurance company refused and claimed I was paid too much for my worker comp, so they took over half what they were ordered to pay me. However, I was able to get my surgery through private state insurance which was a pretty rough go.

Basically, I have not been able to work since last february. I have been living off savings, workers comp for the short time they did pay, the little bit of the settlement and honestly some credit cards. But now I am stuck. I am only a just about 5 weeks post-op. It will take likely 6 months before I can work again. I currently am unable to lift more than 1 or 2 lbs with the arm and it's in a sling most of the time. Making most daily tasks such as showering a challenge. And truly it is taking all of my pride to ask for help. I thought I would be okay, but I feel like a burden to my family as I cannot bring money in and useless around the house having 1 arm. Asking for help I did not want to do until someone explained to me it wasn't a weakness or a bad thing, that even when I'm in the shape I'm in I still try to help others in whatever way I can. So I guess I am praying and hoping somewhere along the line someone may be able to help me even in the tiniest bit. I don't know how I could ever thank you, but I would try.





If you'd like to know a bit about me, I'm 33. A nurse of 11 years, working mostly in corrections. Already had 1 surgery on the same shoulder being assaulted in a prison. I was a Frontline worker all of covid. I have 2 fur children Rip and Kayce. 🐱🐱.





Thanks everyone. Prayers are also much welcomed.