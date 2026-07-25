exterior home repairs

Hello. My name is Sandy... This is my last resort...I am asking for donations/help with getting siding, soffit, fascia as well as the underboards replaced with plywood instead of this old crumbling brown board. The siding is pulling away and wasps and other things are making nests(?) under it and getting into my home. My concrete front porch is also falling apart and sinking causing water to go toward foundation. Ive lived here 9 years and have almost totally finished the interior however due to Chronic illnesses(Lupus, RA, Adrenal Insufficiency, Coronary Artery Disease(possible 2 heart attacks), Asthma and Interstitial Lung Disease...also have had 8 spine surgeries and soon will have an SI joint surgery and with all this in the last 6-7 years, Ive missed more work than being there. Right now I'm off work AGAIN waiting for surgery. I get a little bit of sick pay but that barely covers my mortgage and monthly bills. This was my first home at age 52 and ive done so much to make it a home and now I may lose it all bc of falling apart. Ive already lost my beautiful inground pool that only needed a liner but now the whole thing is dilapidated bc I didnt have the money to fix it. I would appreciate any and all help. I am almost 63 years old and wanted to retire due to my health but it is impossible with all the repairs needing done. THANK YOU for ANY & ALL help and for reading my story.

PS it only allows me to send one picture. I can send you more. This one i had in my phone didn't show all the damage.