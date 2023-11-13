Defending the Traditional Catholic Faith

Welcome to the Caritas in Veritate crowdfunding campaign, where we invite you to join us in supporting canceled and persecuted priests who continue to stand firm in their faith. Our community, comprised of 22,000 dedicated members on Facebook and 50,000 subscribers on YouTube, is on a mission to make a lasting impact. We've chosen Exsurge Domine as our charity of choice, and we're excited to rally our members and subscribers to donate in support of this noble cause.

The Church is currently facing a profound crisis, paralleling the challenges seen in civil governments. Those in positions of power, both within the Church and in the secular world, have, regrettably, shown themselves to be hostile to the very institutions they are meant to protect and the people they are meant to serve. This subversion has left those who refuse to accept this betrayal as the targets of persecution.

Consider the medical professionals who bravely chose to treat patients during the pandemic, only to be disbarred and deprived of their livelihoods. Similarly, priests and religious who refuse to conform to the Bergoglian revolution, who remain unwavering in their commitment to the unchanged and incorruptible Tradition of the Catholic Faith, find themselves removed from churches, expelled from convents, and left without means of support.

To address this urgent need, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò established Exsurge Domine under his personal patronage. Exsurge Domine's mission is clear: to provide assistance, support, and material aid to clerics, religious, and consecrated laity facing particularly difficult economic and logistical conditions. Additionally, they are dedicated to defending the timeless Tradition of the Catholic Faith, preserving and promoting the traditional liturgy, and encouraging theological and cultural deepening, drawing from the immense religious, historical, and artistic patrimony of Christendom.

Exsurge Domine is not just an initiative; it is a testament to our renewed unity in the bonds of Faith, Hope, and Charity. By supporting this organization, you become a part of a community that transcends borders and boundaries, working together to aid our religious brothers and sisters who are persecuted for their fidelity to the Tradition. Anyone who shares these noble aims can contribute as a supporter.

In this spirit of true Christian brotherhood, we have the power to give an edifying example to our persecuted brethren, a stark warning to unfaithful pastors, and a beacon of hope to our children. It is the holy priests, unwavering in their commitment to the Gospel and their love for Christ, who will rebuild what we have allowed to be demolished for far too long.

We invite you to be a part of this mission, to stand strong in support of canceled and persecuted priests, and to protect the enduring faith that sustains them. Your contribution, regardless of its size, will make a significant impact on the lives of those who refuse to waver in their devotion to the Catholic Faith.

Exsurge Domine has even launched a USA based affiliate with full support of Archbishop Vigano. To learn more about this, visit https://exsurgedomine.us/.

All proceeds from this campaign will support the international efforts.

Thank you for your support, and may God bless you for your generosity. Together, we can make a difference and preserve the Tradition of the Catholic Faith for generations to come.