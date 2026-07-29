Defend Faith and Free Speech

This Fight for Truth Is Not Over

Many people told us to stay silent.



We refused.

Because silence protects evil, but truth brings it into the light.

We have stood. We have endured. And we have continued to fight.

Just like in the days of Nehemiah, when the people rebuilt the wall of Jerusalem with one hand working and the other holding a weapon (Nehemiah 4:17–18), we have stood with the Word of God in one hand and the courage to confront evil in the other.

The Truth Is Still Coming Out

Since we began speaking up, many victims have come forward. Testimonies have revealed that the harm goes even deeper than we could have ever imagined. Women who were once silent have found the courage to share their stories, and the truth continues to come to light.

Videos exposing the truth and evidence continue to surface. Testimonies are being shared. What was hidden is now being revealed.

Because People Chose to Stand

Real change has already happened:

• People have gone to jail in the heat of the exposure

• A so-called prophet has been arrested

• Some individuals have been vindicated

• Others have fled the country

And through it all, many people have come to repentance. Reformation is happening.

But the enemy is still fighting, and we will not back down. God will prevail.

Imagine If We Had Stayed Silent

Imagine if we had given up. So many people might still be living in deception.

Because of your prayers and generosity, we have been able to continue this fight and stand for those who felt they had no voice.

Help Us Continue the Fight

Now we ask you to stand with us again.

We are raising $50,000 to support the ongoing lawsuit so we can continue fighting for the voiceless and ensuring the truth is brought to light.

This goal becomes possible when many people stand together:

• 5 people giving $10,000

• 100 people giving $500

• 200 people giving $250

• 500 people giving $100

• 1,000 people giving $50

Every gift, large or small, helps us continue standing for truth, protecting victims, and bringing hidden things into the light.

Stand With Us

If this mission matters to you, please prayerfully consider giving today.

And if you cannot give, please share this campaign and keep this battle in your prayers.

Together, we will continue to stand.





My name is Darrian Newton, and I am the spouse of EJ Newton. I am helping manage this fundraiser on his behalf.

Funds will be used specifically to cover legal expenses related to the ongoing lawsuit, including attorney fees, court costs, filings, and associated expenses required to pursue justice and protect victims.

All funds will be managed responsibly and used directly for legal and related expenses. Payments will be made to attorneys, legal services, and necessary case-related costs on behalf of the beneficiary to ensure full transparency and proper use.