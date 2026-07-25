Exposing Corruption in North Carolina Adult Correc

We are producing an independent docuseries and podcast that examines allegations of corruption, misconduct, and accountability within the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections. Our goal is to interview current and former employees, legal professionals, subject-matter experts, elected officials, and individuals directly impacted by the prison system to present a factual, well-documented account of the issues. Donations will help cover travel expenses, filming and audio equipment, editing and production costs, document retrieval and public records fees, website and hosting expenses, and other costs associated with creating and distributing this project.

This fundraiser is designed to launch the project and demonstrate its potential. If we produce a high-quality, professional series, we already have interested parties who may consider providing additional support to expand the investigation and broaden its reach. Your contribution will help us build that foundation, amplify voices that deserve to be heard, and create a project focused on transparency, accountability, and informed public discussion.