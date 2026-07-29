EXPERT PLAN International

Welcome to EXPERT PLAN by MUSTAFA ALJAZAEERI, a professional company specialized in organizing and managing international, charitable, and social events across the world.

Our mission is to deliver high-end event management services with creativity, professionalism, and international standards.

Our services include:

• Organizing and managing international conferences and exhibitions

• Planning charitable and social events

• Wedding and luxury event coordination

• Hotel and hospitality management for events

• Trading flowers, roses, and natural & artificial plants

• Rental of event and celebration equipment and supplies

Through this campaign, we aim to expand our business globally, develop our services, and invest in advanced event equipment, exhibition solutions, and hospitality services.

Your support will help us:

Expand internationally























