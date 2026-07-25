Experienced Driver: Carsha Shuttle Launch

Hello world, My name is Shamim Nabiwemba. Securing formal, independent employment and total financial autonomy back home in East Africa can be incredibly challenging for women striving to build their own future. Because of this reality, I have decided to take control of my own destiny and launch my own business: Carsha Rides & Deliveries Uganda. I am not new to this industry. I bring 4 years of solid, professional driving experience on the ground in Uganda, navigating local roads, managing transport logistics, and understanding our local market perfectly. To elevate my career further, I recently advanced my skills internationally in Fujairah, UAE, where I successfully secured my international driving license and gained valuable exposure to global customer service standards. I am fully prepared to combine my 4 years of deep Ugandan road experience with my international training to run a top-tier service covering grocery deliveries, parcel drops, airport shuttles, and local passenger transfers. Right now, I have the proven track record, the licenses, and the drive—but I do not own a vehicle. I am fundraising independently to buy my very first transport asset: a reliable, 7-seater Toyota Sienta. This specific vehicle is highly fuel-efficient and spacious, making it the perfect multi-purpose tool for both local cargo deliveries and airport passenger shuttles. Where Your Support Goes: * Asset Purchase: $7,300 USD (~26,800 AED) to buy a clean Toyota Sienta directly from a Kampala car bond. * Initial Fuel & Local Insurance: $500 USD (~1,800 AED) to cover the first month of operations and secure the car legally. * Total Goal: $7,800 USD (~28,600 AED) Direct & Independent Financial Routing: To ensure absolute transparency, this campaign has no third parties. I have successfully established my own fully verified, legal digital banking profile via Zand Bank in the UAE. Every single dollar raised through this campaign will route directly onto my secure profile, allowing me to manage, save, and deploy these funds directly toward purchasing the vehicle. By supporting this campaign, you are directly providing a lifeline of autonomy and economic survival for an independent woman fighting for her future. Every single contribution brings me closer to getting on the road. Thank you for being my destiny helpers.