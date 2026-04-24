expensive medication’s

I am asking for help anything would help a dollar I know everybody’s going through hard times I’ve been in the hospital since February 4. I came out in May 2 week and ended up back in advent for 22 more days. I caught four different bacteria in my blood my chest port wasn’t infected my treatments for my medication‘s are $3000 a month unfortunately and my insurance won’t pay for them, so they’re willing to work for me as long as I can give a little bit of money here and there, but I also have my rent and my other medication that I have to buy plus pay my insurance. I understand if people cannot donate because everybody’s going through a hard time I pray for everybody it starts to get better anything is appreciated. Thank you very much. I also carry the jeans of factor five lighting mutation, which is a clotting disorder. I also have lupus and I also have something called focal seizures.