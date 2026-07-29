Expenses For Ken Stirratt Jr Funeral and Memorial

Our brother, Kenny Stirratt Jr., passed away suddenly May 12, 2026. He left no funeral arrangements, no life insurance and nothing of value to pay for his funeral and memorial leaving the expense to be paid by his surviving brothers. Though the expenses are not great the brunt has been taken on by my two brothers, Kevin and Randy. There will also be a memorial held in Kenny's last town of residence that we also have to pay for. Any help in offsetting these expenses would be very much appreciated. I don't have much to contribute and I don't want Kevin and Randy to have to bear the entire financial burden though they both are willing to.