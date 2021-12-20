New School Helps Parents Exit Public Education

Exit: Public Education

Enter: A New Kind of School

Are you a parent who wants to homeschool but not sure about teaching the kids yourself?



Or maybe you already homeschool but need more enrichment lessons that cover current events and teach patriotic, conservative principles?



Perhaps you want to keep your kids in public school, but would like lessons that debunk the liberal media lies bombarding your children?

Exodus Institute is the solution. Let us be your students’ teachers. Exodus Institute is a fully accredited K-12 online school teaching traditional American values for the 21st century. We want to disrupt the public education system and our goal is to help 1 million families exit government schools.



Our public schools are failing. They are now labeling parents as terrorists who don’t want their children to be taught divisive and racist lessons. Parents are being arrested for speaking up at board meetings. Public school officials across the nation are covering up the abuse being done to our children. Our public schools have become unsafe physically, mentally, spiritually and are getting worse every year. With forced mask wearing, vaccine mandates, bullying, and now the removal of uniformed safety officers who knows if your child’s school will be the next one to have a violent incident. We have also seen the communist agenda being pushed in our schools with the rise of Critical Race Theory - an evil theory being used to divide our nation's kids by the color of their skin. We have seen how Christian American values like the the nuclear family are being undermined and even demonized by “woke” curriculum. We have seen teachers inappropriately share their sexuality with young kids in elementary schools and encourage their students to explore their own. It is time for all of this to stop. Time for America’s parents to stand up and take back the education of their kids. It's time for a mass exodus from government schools. At Exodus Institute we want to provide a way for parents to be in control of their child’s education while still having the benefit of experienced credentialed teachers. We will provide lessons and instruction from teachers you can trust. All of our lessons will be fully transparent to you!



We will be offering 2 programs:

1. A fully accredited K-12 school program delivered online with credentialed teachers.

2. Enrichment lessons for parents that already have a homeschool program but want to expand their child’s education with lessons that cover current events and debunk mainstream media lies. These lessons can also help parents who cannot pull their children from public schools but still want to have counter lessons that present an alternative to the indoctrination happening in their child’s public schools.



Why We Need Your Help

The founders of Exodus Institute, Joshua and Kali Fontanilla, left their jobs in public education because it cannot be reformed, and are seeking to be the solution for America’s kids with Exodus Institute. We’ve left our careers, used our savings and moved across the country for this - we’re all in. But we can’t do it alone.

We need your help. We are raising funds to hire more support staff, cover business costs and advertise to let the parents of America know there is another way. Prayerfully consider giving to this worthy cause.



Example lessons:

What is Communism? Students will study the history of communism. The dangers of following the writings of a drunken madman like Marx, and all the failed communist states. They will complete a project about North Korea.



Self-Development and Life Skills: Students will work on character building skills like active-listening and conversational skills, respecting elders, etc. Life skills include topics like creating a household budget, filling out an application and being interviewed for a job. They will also work on projects to find their passion, their God-given gifts that can be used in a future career. Eventually the school will expand to include work-study opportunities and job skills.



Creation vs Evolution: Students will be shown the scientific and visible evidence of the creator God and will also learn about the many holes and inconsistencies in the theory of evolution.





About The Founders

Kali Fontanilla has 15 years experience as a credentialed educator working in public and Christian schools teaching multiple subjects and grade levels. Her rebuttal statement to Prop 16 in California helped stopped the push for legal “reverse racism” and a new extreme version of “affirmative action” in 2020. She wrote a guide for the BLEXIT Foundation to expose the dangers of Critical Race Theory. She has been featured in newspapers across the country including the Epoch Times, Associated Press, Boston Globe, etc.



Joshua Fontanilla is a credentialed teacher with a Masters in both Education and Business and is the CEO of Exodus Institute. Joshua is a former public high school teacher who loves history, economics and biblical studies. He is also a hip hop artist that uses music to educate. Joshua is a dynamic public speaker and the former California State Director as well as West Regional Director for BLEXIT.



Both Joshua and Kali are California natives, living happily in the free state of Florida with their “benevolent dictator” chihuahua Rico and overly-loving cat Mellin.





Links

Kali Fontanilla Prop 16 Rebuttal Statement

https://vigarchive.sos.ca.gov/2020/general/propositions/16/arguments-rebuttals.htm



BLEXIT CRT Guide

https://blexitfoundation.org/crt/



Epoch Times

https://www.theepochtimes.com/california-teacher-moves-to-florida-after-exposing-critical-race- theory-in-ethnic-studies-2_3887603.html



Associated Press

https://apnews.com/article/election-2020-race-and-ethnicity-affirmative-action-demographics-racial-injustice-0c8dab1962fb55af828ef4051dd4660b



Boston Globe

https://www.bostonglobe.com/2020/10/07/opinion/californias-ballot-an-invitation-legalize-discrimination/