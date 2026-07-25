EXILED – Bringing a Horror Film to Life

EXILED – Bringing an Independent Folk-Horror Feature to Life.





My name is Matthew T. Granville, and I am the writer and director of EXILED, a feature-length horror film currently preparing for production in rural Indiana.





For years, I've written stories exploring isolation, belief, identity, and the things people are willing to sacrifice in order to belong. EXILED is the most personal, ambitious, and meaningful project I've ever undertaken.





At its core, EXILED asks a terrifying question:





What would happen if everyone around you suddenly acted as though you didn't exist?





No confrontation.

No violence.





Just silence.





Complete & absolute silence.





After a young man lives through a disaster that kills his father, the town erases him. No one may look at him, speak to him, or acknowledge that he exists. Those who do are taken by a silent, shadow-like force that enforces the community’s beliefs without exception.





Part psychological horror, part folk horror, and part emotional tragedy, EXILED explores themes of identity, belonging, grief, faith, conformity, love, and what happens when those things fight over the same soul.





But more than anything, it explores the human need for connection.





Why This Film Matters





We live in a time where many people feel increasingly isolated, disconnected, ignored, and unseen.





EXILED takes those fears and transforms them into a horror story.

The monster in EXILED isn't simply a creature lurking in the dark.

It's rejection.

It's silence.

It's being erased.

It's the fear that the people you love most could one day decide you no longer matter.

Those themes resonate with people from all walks of life, regardless of background, beliefs, or where they come from.





Why Independent Film?





Hollywood has its place.

But independent film has always been where unique voices and unconventional stories can thrive.

EXILED is being developed outside the studio system, which allows us to tell this story exactly as it was intended—without compromise.





We're filming in authentic rural locations throughout Indiana, utilizing historic structures and real-world environments that bring a level of authenticity impossible to replicate on a soundstage.





Every dollar spent goes directly toward putting the story on screen.





Where Your Support Goes!





I am personally investing substantial funds into this project because I believe in it completely.





The purpose of this campaign is to supplement those resources and allow us to make the strongest possible film.





Funds raised will be used for:





Cast and crew compensation Production design and practical effects Lodging and transportation Insurance and production expenses Film festival submissions Independent theatrical screenings and tour events





Building Something Together





When I first began developing EXILED, I expected it to be a small independent project.

Instead, interest has grown far beyond what I anticipated.

Hundreds of people have joined the mailing list.

Thousands follow the project online.

Nearly 800 people auditioned.





People from around the world have connected with the themes and questions at the heart of the story.





That support has created something bigger than a film.

It's become a community.

And now we're inviting that community to help bring EXILED to life.





REWARDS!!! (The Fun Stuff)

Higher rewards receive the rewards of the lower tiers as well!





$25 - Name on supporters wall on website - early access to behind the scenes content.

$50 - Special Thanks in On-Screen Credits

$75 - Poster signed by cast and myself.

$100 - T-shirt and copy of the Screenplay

$200 - a piece of the set or a prop

$300 - a piece of the VOID ENTITY.

$500 - set visitation pass.

$750 - a role as an extra

$1000 - Associate Procucer

$2000 - Executive Producer









THANK YOU!





Whether you choose to contribute financially, share the campaign, follow the production, or simply tell someone about the project, you are helping independent filmmaking survive and thrive.





Thank you for believing in stories.

Thank you for supporting independent horror.

And thank you for helping us bring EXILED to life.





— Matthew T. Granville

Writer & Director

EXILED

M.T. Grave Studio