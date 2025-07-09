Exhausted Financial Aid, Not Hope: Help Carine

Hi everyone! My name is Carine, and for the past couple of years, I have poured my heart, soul, and hard work into pursuing my dream of becoming a Registered Nurse. I am thrilled to share that I have finally reached the final stretch into my very last term in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program at West Coast University!

Nursing has always been more than just a career path for me; it is a true calling. Throughout this intensive journey, I’ve dedicated countless hours to rigorous lectures, late-night study sessions, and hands-on clinical rotations to ensure I can provide compassionate, high-quality care to patients during their most vulnerable moments.

While I am closer than ever to wearing my scrubs as a licensed RN, I am facing a major financial roadblock. I have officially maxed out all available financial aid, loans and grants leaving me with a remaining tuition balance of $7,000 for this final term. I am humbly asking for your support to help me bridge this final financial gap. Every dollar raised will go directly toward paying off my remaining tuition balance so I can graduate and have my degree. Thank you so much for reading my story, for your generosity, and for helping me cross this final finish line!

With immense gratitude,

Carine