Exhausted and Overwhelmed

Imagine waking up one day and discovering that your body no longer responds the way it should. That’s what living with Functional Neurological Disorder (FND) has been like for me.

What started as occasional confusion and falls has progressed into seizures, memory problems, cognitive difficulties, and symptoms that affect nearly every part of my daily life. I still remember having a seizure during a Zoom meeting and being unable to move or speak for several minutes. What began as a frightening moment became the start of a battle that has now lasted almost four years.

Living with FND feels like living two different lives. One moment I can function almost normally, and the next I struggle with symptoms that make even simple tasks difficult. The unpredictability is exhausting.

Because of my seizures and cognitive challenges, I can no longer work or drive. The financial strain has become overwhelming. The costs of medical care, therapies, medications, transportation, mobility aids, and everyday necessities continue to grow while I navigate the long and confusing disability process.

The stress of wondering how to pay basic bills, keep the lights on, and afford essential items weighs on me every day.

Today, I’m asking for help. Any contribution, no matter the size, will help with living expenses, medical needs, and basic necessities while I continue fighting this condition. If you’re unable to donate, sharing my story would mean just as much and could help me reach others who can.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for being part of this journey. Your kindness, support, and encouragement remind me that I’m not facing this battle alone. ❤️

#FightWithFaith #InThisTogether





Funds will help cover utilities, transportation to medical appointments, household necessities, and expenses while I await a disability decision.