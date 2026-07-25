EXCLAMATION MINISTRIES OUTREACH

We want to send love to the world, and we know how. God has given us a team of leaders who all want the same thing.

I, Stefan Daniel Dahlen, have a vision, and now I have a team from the Lord to help achieve it. I am abundantly blessed to have these people, who truly are my Family now, in my life.

We have teams already in Pakistan, Uganda, and Southern Africa, and are expanding at Godspeed. We long to keep our foundation on Christ, and build this strategically.

Anything you can do will help, as we have many, many expenses to cover in order to meet our needs. We will be 100% transparent with all expenses, and will hide nothing. We simply do not care about worldly fame or fortune.

We are a team of musical minded people, who will be producing music that we believe can and will change the lives of so many!!

Our Ministry’s Life Verse isMATTHEW 24:14, which says (ESV):

“And this gospel of the kingdom will be proclaimed throughout the whole world as a testimony to all nations, and then the end will come.”

We love you!! You have a purpose!!! You are valued!!!

We will be providing much more information as time progresses. Much is already on our social media.

MY FIRST ALBUM: https://music.youtube.com/playlist?list=OLAK5uy_l-YDyRMd_MEc1hEyugbakFrQj4aRIwqgI&si=lM2m0J0494VGs4DG

In Christ,

EXCLAMATION MINISTRIES TEAM.

Email: stefandahlenmusic@gmail.com