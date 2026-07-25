Exchanged: 2,000 years of Christian writing

Two thousand years of Christian writing is a lot to walk into.





When I started reading seriously, I kept hitting the same wall: the names were everywhere and connected to nothing. Who came before whom? Who was answering whom? Where could I actually read the thing itself?





The sources existed, but they were scattered across traditions and mostly assumed you already knew your way around.





Exchanged (https://exchanged.store) is my attempt to fix that. At its center is an interactive timeline — roughly 400 authors and nearly 3,000 works laid out across the centuries, from the church fathers to serious contemporary voices. It turns the tradition from a pile of isolated names into what it actually is: a long, connected conversation across time and tradition. Every author has a biography, every work a description, and wherever a text lives in the public domain, we link to it — free, and free to stay that way.





The curation is deliberate and ecumenical: Catholic, Orthodox, Protestant, and beyond; ancient and modern; East and West. Historical authors earn their place by enduring significance, contemporary ones by substance. There's no self-help and no prosperity gospel here, and nothing is chosen by an algorithm. It's curated the way a good bookseller curates a shelf.





I'm B.F. Adams, and I run this on my own. There's no institution behind it and no advertising or sponsorship paying the bills — I've kept it that way on purpose, so the catalog answers to readers and to the truth rather than to whoever's buying ads. Eventually, I plan to offer an inventory of books for direct sale and use proceeds to fund the free research area. But until then, every little bit helps!





That's where you come in.





This fundraiser supports two things. First, the software: the timeline is genuinely useful now, but there's a long list of features that would make it more useful still, and building and maintaining it takes real time.





Second, the catalog itself — the ongoing work of researching authors, writing up their works, tracking down good editions, and adding the public-domain texts so more of them sit in one discoverable place.





Giving is entirely optional, and I want to be plain about that. The free texts are free and will stay free whether or not you contribute a dime. But if the project has been useful to you, or you simply like the idea of it existing, a contribution of any size helps keep the lights on and moves the work forward. Every gift goes directly into development and the catalog — nothing else.





Thank you for reading this far, and for considering it. Whether you give or just visit and read, I'm glad you're here.