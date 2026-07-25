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Excessive Bond for Mom

Goal$400,000 USD
Raised$2,010 USD

Fundraiser created byBelinda Sturges

Fundraiser funds will be received by Rebecca Groner

Excessive Bond for Mom

Rebecca Groner: Legal Struggles and Family Impact

Background and Arrest

On December 30, 2025, I was incarcerated following accusations of distributing and using methamphetamine. My initial bond was set at $500,000 cash only, an amount the court knew I could not pay. After several court hearings, the judge reduced my bond to $400,000 cash only. Despite the decrease, I still could not raise the required funds. I sought help for my addiction and found a wonderful opportunity to attend a rehabilitation center that would accept both myself and my son. Unfortunately, my request to get treatment and be with my two month old baby was denied. Assistant District Attorney Josh Vogel stated I needed punishment, not treatment and that is exactly what has happened. Assistant District Attorney Josh Vogel has demanded the bond remain high and in effect was like a no bond sentence for me.

Family Situation

At the time of my arrest, I was caring for my two-month-old baby. I have been unable to spend my postpartum period with him, even though Colorado law permits mothers to spend postpartum time with their infants and allows for deferred sentencing. I have now spent seven months in county jail without seeing my eight-year-old son and have had limited visits with my baby. My heart is broken. The nurse at the jail has placed me on antidepressants and has recently had to increase my dosage.

Legal Motions and Denials

I requested court-ordered visitation for my older son, but the judge denied this motion. I also asked for a family lawyer to assist; however, this request was denied as well.

Recovery and Ongoing Legal Efforts

I have been a victim of domestic abuse before and during my struggle with methamphetamine addiction, but in spite of everything have since achieved sobriety, attributing my recovery to faith and personal transformation. My plans are to complete a full treatment program when I am out on bond. I currently face a significant bond amount, in fact the highest ever set in Baca County. Efforts are underway to raise funds so I can be released and spend the remainder of my postpartum time with my now eight month-old infant and 8 year old son. During my time in jail I have helped clean the jail, organize the library, cook for prisoners, and work to prove myself. I am the only trustee at the jail.

Call for Support

I am praying for your help. Without it I will remain in jail. Any assistance or donations, regardless of size, are welcome and would greatly help me reunite with my family. Prayers and letters would also be appreciated. Baca County Jail, 265 E Second Avenue, Springfield, Colorado 81073.


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