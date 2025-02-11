TLDR Christianity Formerly EWTC Podcast

Monthly Goal:
USD $2,500
Total Raised:
USD $100
Raised this month:
USD $0
Campaign funds will be received by Kyle Whitt
'Enemies Within the Church' brought much-needed attention to the social justice, or 'woke,' movement entering the church. Though less attention is given to these issues compared to 2020-22, the ideologies have not slowed down, and if anything they've sped up. Help support EWTC contributor Kyle Whitt, as he produces the TLDR:Christiany Podcast, presented by Enemies Within the Church.
TLDR:Christianity, making big ideas, easy to pick up.
Over the past 3 seasons of podcasting for Enemies Within the Church, Kyle saw the need to mix in more Biblical teaching and responses to the ideologies he was exposing. To address this, he transitioned the podcast into the TLDR:Christianity podcast for 2025. Keeping that central theme of "what is going on with all the 'woke' stuff in the Evangelical church," Kyle is working hard to help you think through why such ideas take hold, how to respond, and how to root ourselves immovably in God's word.
Join in and fight for the Biblical integrity of the church!
So what's with the name? There are two meanings to it, one direct and one more tongue-in-cheek. "TLDR" means "too long; didn't read," and refers to a post online that is wordier than someone would like. Eventually, the term came to be associated with giving a summary, "What's the TLDR version?" It's the modern equivalent of, "What's the Reader's Digest version?" The first meaning of TLDR:Christianity is to "make big ideas, easy to pick up," and to give people clear explanations of concepts they've not previously had explained in an approachable way. The second meaning is to poke fun at the objections that the Bible is too long, boring, obtuse, etc.
kyle - thank you for all the time you pour into preparing and actually doing the podcast. I have learned so much!
February 11th, 2025
For those who don't know, my health has been a challenge for the past several years. Heart issues (cleared up now), dietary issues leaving me feeling awful most days, and abysmal sleep leaving me feeling exhausted, weak, and struggling to concentrate. That's a bit of a summary, as there's more to it than that.
Why am I sharing this? because it's made starting up this season of the podcast a real challenge. Planning out episodes, doing research, and producing the episodes... It's been hard, and I'm worried the quality has suffered. That's very frustrating for me, as I already feel the quality is far below what I could be doing.
So what does this mean? For the podcast, not much. I'm still doing the podcast, as it's become a pillar of resistance to the limitations my health is forcing on me. I did want to share what was going on and apologize for any dip in quality.
Life is a challenge in general right now, and if there were ever a time to contribute to the podcast, now would be the time. That's not the point of this post though. I wanted to explain the current state of things, acknowledge the quality dip, ask for any ideas/feedback (tldrchristianity@gmail.com), and ask for prayer.
Thank you to everyone who has found the podcast useful. It's worth fighting to keep this thing going for your sake.
God is good. All the time.
January 18th, 2025
Are you ready for the podcast to start back up? I sure am! Next Friday, Jan 24, will kick off season 4 of the podcast, or sort of a new season 1 since the name change. What will episode 1 be about? Masculinity.
Yes, I've seen the online fuss about masculinity and I've been upset enough by it that I feel some clear teaching is needed. Masculinity is sorely missing in modern American churches, and a firm understanding of masculinity is critical in order to remove the errors of "wokeness" from the church. That said, I think the online noise right now is missing the point, pointing in the wrong directions, throwing up smokescreens and outrage, and very little of the discussion is grounded in the Bible.
I've invited a guest on to help me define masculinity from the Bible. I'm very excited for this episode, and I hope it's a good start to a great season.
Get ready for episode 1!
December 5th, 2024
Watch the video update here: https://youtu.be/S-A2lNm96Hk
Basically, I'm going to be making some changes, such as focusing more on teaching rather than simply reporting on situations, and I'm looking for input from listeners. Let me know your thoughts!
