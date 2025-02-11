TLDR Christianity Formerly EWTC Podcast

'Enemies Within the Church' brought much-needed attention to the social justice, or 'woke,' movement entering the church. Though less attention is given to these issues compared to 2020-22, the ideologies have not slowed down, and if anything they've sped up. Help support EWTC contributor Kyle Whitt, as he produces the TLDR:Christiany Podcast, presented by Enemies Within the Church.

TLDR:Christianity, making big ideas, easy to pick up.

Over the past 3 seasons of podcasting for Enemies Within the Church, Kyle saw the need to mix in more Biblical teaching and responses to the ideologies he was exposing. To address this, he transitioned the podcast into the TLDR:Christianity podcast for 2025. Keeping that central theme of "what is going on with all the 'woke' stuff in the Evangelical church," Kyle is working hard to help you think through why such ideas take hold, how to respond, and how to root ourselves immovably in God's word.



Join in and fight for the Biblical integrity of the church!

So what's with the name? There are two meanings to it, one direct and one more tongue-in-cheek. "TLDR" means "too long; didn't read," and refers to a post online that is wordier than someone would like. Eventually, the term came to be associated with giving a summary, "What's the TLDR version?" It's the modern equivalent of, "What's the Reader's Digest version?" The first meaning of TLDR:Christianity is to "make big ideas, easy to pick up," and to give people clear explanations of concepts they've not previously had explained in an approachable way. The second meaning is to poke fun at the objections that the Bible is too long, boring, obtuse, etc.