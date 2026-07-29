Evie's Missionary Fund

Hello!!

Welcome to my Fundraising page. This next season, God has called me to do an SOE (School Of Evangelism). This will take me deeper into my relationship with God and give me the opportunity to share the gospel to more people in different nations! I absolutely cannot wait to be part of God's amazing plan and although I dont know what it is, I’m willing to be obedient.

As a missionary, I’m not paid for the work I do, I'm supported by the kindness of friends and family. Being a missionary isn’t easy nor cheep - It seems weird to most people that I’d pay to do a full time job… but I feel this is my calling for this season from God.

Just to clarify… there’s no pressure to give financially! I really appreciate prayer support as well as financial support. During my DTS outreach, I really understood the importance of prayer in ministry times. There's no such thing as a “better” or “worse” support method in my opinion. If God has put it on your heart to support me then I feel strongly that the best support is what God has asked you to do. I am so grateful for anything and everything and I’m so lucky to have such an amazing network of people around me. Thank you very much. Evie