EVICTION,UTILITIES,FOOD,BREATH

I WAS HOMELESS FOR ALMOST 10 YRS WAS BLESSED WITH AN INHERITANCE IT GOT ME OFF THE STREETS NOW RENTING A BEAUTIFUL HOME SINCE FEB BUT I NO LONGER HAVE ANY MONEY CAN NOT PAY UTILITIES OR RENT STARTING JULY 1ST





IVE BEEN LOOKING FOR WORK FROM HOME JOBS IVE PAID FOR TRAINING WEBINARS IVE BEEN LOOKING INTO REAL ESTATE WHICH I KNINDA GOT MY FOOT IN THE DOOR BUT ITS NOT A FOR SURE THING YET.....





IM DIAGNOSED WITH DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY WHICH MAKES EVERYTHING WAY WAY WOURSE FOR ME TO COPE WITH WITHOUT HAVING THOUGHTS OF SUICIDE.

PLEASE PLEASE HELP ME MY CASH APP IS

$KEEPIT10017

PLEASE I DO NOT WANT TO BE HOMELKESS AGAIN IM STILL TRYING TO GET USED TO HAVING A STABLE HOME WHICH IS BEING TAKEN FROM ME IF I DONT FIND THE MONEY TO PAY FOR IT. PLEASE I BEG. THERES SOOO MUCH $$ OUT THERE I DONT GET WHY WE ALL SHOULD HAVE A ROOF OVER OUR HEAD . IT SHOULD BE FREE NOONE DESERVES TO BE HOMELESS JUST BECAUSE THEY DONT HAVE ENOUGH MONEY...





HELP ME PLEASE AND GOD BLESS YOU ALL

THANKS