Eviction/Lost of income

Am a hardworking single mother with 2 kids,my job ended abruptly and my employer never told me that their company was shut down by state.I went to work on 5/17/2026 as usual,ima a hospice aide,I went to my last client for the day and she told me that the company was closed and what was I doing at her home.I was so shocked to hear that news from my client then my employer.I called HR to get clarification and the HR person told me that it’s not her place to explain to me,I should call the administrator,I called her and she didn’t answer,she called me back after 2 days and said it’s true that her company is closed and that was all I could get from her.I was so sad that I have to loose my job the only livelihood to take care of my bills and my kids.The job refused to pay my last paycheck and pro hours.I have applied for jobs gone for interviews and am hoping to get another job but my fair is my rent for the month of July and bills,Ian kindly assist for help so that my kids and I will not be homeless.I have never bag I always work even if am sick.May God bless all mothers that are struggling to raise their children and not giving up on them.