Eviction with family

I don’t normally ask for anything but right now I can only do so much.Im helping a member that has kids and they were living with me.People are so deceptive they told that they are at my home.I can only do so much but they have been trying an no help has been given.I have the kids but the parents are wherever they can go.Please help so these kids can be with their family.If no one can help don’t judge me.Im still here by prayer I had a stroke October 21,2023 I’m partially paralyzed on my right side but I still keep pushing for myself and for these kids an if you ask yes they close kind.Im barely making it but I no God is able and he will see me through.Now I’m gonna prepare myself for the negativity cause we all will never no if it maybe us but I do appreciate prayers