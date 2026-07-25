Eviction Protection for a Mother and Child

A mother and child are facing eviction if they can not come up with $331 by August 6th, and Circle of Hope (a non-profit, pro-life pregnancy resource center in Gainesville, FL) is working to help them keep that from happening.





This is an immediate and urgent need for a mother and her child, and it's not a lot of money to raise to keep a family together and from becoming homeless. So, please help Circle of Hope get this done quickly for this family and God bless you for doing so!