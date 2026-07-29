Eviction Prevention

I am a registered nurse who recently fell on hard times. I specialize in Hospice and medical fragile children among other patient populations.





After more than a decade in healthcare, I faced poor health, divorce, and the loss of my mother all in one year. I got a very rude awaking when I realized that the system I dedicated over 2 decades of my life would not take care of me or provide the support needed in order for me to heal, recover and return fully functional or close to it.





During clinical onboarding as a PACU nurse, I suffered a health crisis, lost consciousness, and broke my wrist. I was unable to return to work while my hand was immobilized, and by the time I was cleared, the hospital decided I was out too long and didn't allow me to return. This led to a deep depression, and I struggled to keep going.





I've since exhausted all available funds just to get by. I am now behind on rent and bills, and I am still struggling medically. I lost my insurance, have fallen behind on my care, and am doing my best to keep up. I am pleading for help. I have been doing DoorDash and Uber to get by, but it hasn't been enough to sustain myself for the past three months. I am currently behind on rent, with additional late fees and utilities overdue.





The funds raised will help settle past due rent and utilities, cover late fees, and keep me afloat for a month or two. This support will give me the chance to put the pieces of my life back together, find flexible work, and regain stability. Any assistance would be greatly appreciated. Thanks in advance as I try to move forward and rebuild.



