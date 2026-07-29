Eviction Prevention

Hello My Name Is Kieya Edwards, I am a single mom of 4 with one of my children being a true survivor of a traumatic brain injury which was caused by his father 2days after Christmas in 2022. Jordan wasn't discharged until April 30 of 2025 when he was discharged I had to take a leave under the Family Medical Leave Act during this time and did not return to work until June27 of 2025 with me being out of work I've been playing catch up ever since being that I was out of work with no income. I am seeking as much help and resources as possible as well as still trying to work to prevent from being evicted any amount is appreciated and A share also makes a huge difference and is also appreciated.