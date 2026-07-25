Eviction Notice Due to job

Last month June 3rd my job shut down to no working ac and etc.This shut down lasted over a month they reopen last Tuesday.During the process of I got an offer letter for a night shift seasonal job but could start the job til June 23 which means I have no way of paying my rent last month and other bills.When my main job reopen ed.i was told thru a coworker I'll been let go without any termination papers and convo.And reason being was availability.Now this comes after I talk to my manger and told her my new job schedule she okay . Because my work hours there is 5am-12pm for over two years i was the I manger there too.Anyway now I have a eviction notice it's only a few days.Ive been wrong my this job only because I have them audit for wrong doing pertaining to taxes and not giving us w's this past year Once I filed my claim my hours started to get cut .This is a conspiracy to get rid of me anyway Somehow and I'm left to deal.with pressure.I just got my very first place of my own in March my own car in September.Became assistant manager in November.All this success I built after returning to society after doing 12 years and 4 months in prison.For Robbery and Gun Charges as a youth 20yrs old at the time was released in 2022 be home.evee since.This is my life and true story I've been a victim of workplace retaliation.And in the future they will get what they deserve but right now they got me in some real deep waters in the position to lose everything I work so hard for.So with all my hard I'm.asking for help.God.bless you