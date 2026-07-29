Eviction notice after emergency brain surgery

We are the Brown family. Our lives got turned upside down after I had emergency brain surgery and had to undergo neuro rehabilitation. We lost everything and now have a eviction notice. But our apartment complex said that we can stay if we get this months rent, and court fees paid. I will get my social security disability insurance the end of the month so I can pay our bills starting next month. I have my amazing wife Mary with me, our amazing son Grant and my adopted daughter Jo. Also my service 🐕‍🦺 for my neuro, and ptsd disability. Thank you for your help and support. May GOD above bless each of you and bless this fundraiser. Thank you so much.